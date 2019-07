Two hospitals serving the people of Tipperary are among the worst affected by overcrowding today.

According to the INMO 352 admitted patients are waiting for beds today.

247 are waiting in the emergency department, while 105 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst-hit hospitals today with 61 people without beds, Cork University Hospital has 51 while South Tipperary General Hospital is the third worst affected with 28 people on trolleys.