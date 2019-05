Two hospitals serving the people of Tipperary are among the worst hit by overcrowding today.

426 people are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this afternoon.

According to the I-N-M-O Trolley Watch, 298 are waiting in the emergency department, while 128 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 66 people waiting for a bed while 35 are on trolleys in South Tipp General.