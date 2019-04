The number of people on trolleys in hospitals across the country is on the rise with South Tipp General in Clonmel among the most overcrowded.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures for March are up 14 per cent on February.

University Hospital Limerick – which caters for North Tipp – is the worst affected in the country, with 1,054 people waiting on a bed.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the numbers are very high in a number of hospitals.