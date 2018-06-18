Hospital overcrowding continues unabated

There are nearly 80 patients without a bed at the two main hospitals serving Tipperary today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country this afternoon.

55 people are being cared for on trolleys or in overflow areas of wards at the hospital which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary.

South Tipp General in Clonmel has a further 21 on trolleys or chairs.

Nationally there are 362 patients without a bed today – up 30% on this day last year.