464 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worse affected facility is University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which provides Emergency Department cover for North Tipperary – has 59 people are waiting on trolleys.

At South Tipp General in Clonmel there are 29 patients without a bed.

A second 24 hour strike by nurses will take place tomorrow in a row over pay and staff retention.