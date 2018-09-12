Hospital overcrowding continues

Hospitals serving the Premier County are once again under pressure with over 60 patients waiting for a bed today.

University Hospital Limerick which serves the north of the county is the the busiest in the country with 44 people waiting, while there are 20 patients waiting on trolleys and in overflow areas of wards at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest in the country with 36 patients waiting.

In all the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is reporting a total of 369 patients waiting for a bed around the country today.