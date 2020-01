1 in 5 of the patients being treated on trolleys today are in the two main hospitals serving Tipperary.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 554 people who have been admitted to hospitals are waiting for beds.

73 of these are at University Hospital Limerick making it the most overcrowded in the country once again.

46 patients are being treated on trolleys at South Tipp General in Clonmel while 47 are without a bed at Cork University Hospital.