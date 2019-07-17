Hospital overcrowding continues

There are nearly 90 people waiting for a bed at hospitals serving the Premier County.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country today.

The facility, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare, has 51 patients waiting.

29 of those are in the emergency department, with a further 22 on overflow areas of already full wards.

Meanwhile South Tipp General in Clonmel is second in the country on the INMO trolley watch list today with 38.

In total there are 400 waiting for beds throughout the country today.