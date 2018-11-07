Hospital overcrowding continues

There are nearly 80 people being cared for on trolleys at hospitals serving Tipperary this lunchtime.

Once again University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country. The hospital which serves the north of the county has 60 people waiting, while South Tipp General in Clonmel has 19 patients without a bed.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest with 55 waiting.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 591 people on trolleys or overflow areas of wards throughout the country.