Hopes Tipperary will receive funding for mental health services

Its hoped that Tipperary will be top of the list when it comes to the roll-out of expected funding for mental health services such as JIGSAW.

A new 3 year plan commissioned by Tipperary Children and Young People’s Services Committee has found that issues with mental well being and school stress are among the key issues for children.

JIGSAW provides tangible supports for those aged 12 to 25 before they reach the point of acquiring a formal mental health diagnosis.

Chairman of CYPSC Pat Slattery is confident Tipperary will get the funding required for the service