Hope expressed that HSE will reverse Dean Maxwell decision

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council insists there’s still hope in maintaining the current level of service at the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Smith, who’s from the town, is one of those battling to maintain the residential facilities after the HSE announced its intention to downgrade the service.

It told Tipp Oireachtas members on Tuesday that they intend to convert it into a short stay/step down unit and day care centre.

Michael Smith says a unified political voice is needed to save the current level of service in Roscrea.

“What is happening in Roscrea at present is that there are two very immediate challenges that need to be overcome.”

“Firstly in relation to a funding perspective that it is not included in the present Capital Investment Plan and that needs to be addressed. It needs to be addressed by our five Oireachtas colleagues working together.”

“Secondly a decision needs to be taken on the location which I have long since advocated is the site that’s there.”

“So there is time but they need to be working together.”

Roscrea-based independent councillor Shane Lee says the Government has the power to prevent the downgrading of Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit.

“We can all blow it up and throw big white smoke and the whole lot – the buck stops with the Government. The Government implements the policy so if they want to overrule the HSE they can.”

“The message coming from the people of Roscrea is they want everybody to work together and I’m committed to doing that. What I’m saying is the political games need to stop – the five Oireachtas TDs can work together and the four Councillors.”