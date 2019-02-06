HIQA reports on Tipperary centres

Two Tipperary facilities for older people have been given positive reports following inspections by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The centres in Fethard and Carrick on Suir were inspected last October.

There were 23 residents in Willowbrook Lodge at Mocklershill, Fethard when inspectors visited on October 23rd last.

The facility is run by NSK Healthcare Limited.

A report published this week by the Health Information and Quality Authority found the centre to be compliant in 24 categories and substantially compliant in the other 7 areas covered.

A two day inspection was conducted at the HSE run St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir last October.

The service was found to be compliant in 20 categories, substantially compliant in 5 and not compliant in 3.

There were 14 residents in the hospital when the HIQA inspectors visited.