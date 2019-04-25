HIQA gives mixed reviews for Tipperary nursing homes

There were mixed reviews for a number of Nursing Homes in Tipperary in reports published by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The facilities in Lattin, Carrick on Suir, Thurles, Clonmel and Cahir were inspected earlier this year.

Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home in Cahir was effectively given a clean bill of health by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

An unannounced inspection in February found the facility to be compliant in 19 categories and substantially compliant in the other 5.

Rathkeevan Nursing Home near Clonmel was also given a positive report from the HIQA inspector following an unannounced inspection – it rated compliant in 20 categories and substantially compliant in 4.

Deerpark Nursing Home in Lattin was found to be non-compliant in the areas of fire precautions and volunteers while it was compliant in 6 areas and substantially compliant in 4.

Ardeen Nursing Home in Thurles was the subject of a two-day announced visit by HIQA inspectors earlier this year. It was found to be compliant in 26 areas and substantially compliant in the other 3.

Following an inspection at Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick on Suir it was found to be non-compliant in the areas of fire precautions, records and governance & management. It was compliant in 14 categories and substantially compliant in 3.