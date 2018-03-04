High praise for STGH workers during bad weather

Staff at South Tipp General Hospital have been praised for their dedication and commitment during Storm Emma.

Management have also expressed their gratitude to the Gardaí, National Ambulance service, the team that kept the campus roadways clear and local hotels for accommodating staff – many of which were not able to travel home during the bad weather at all.

Outpatient Services, Clinics, Radiology, and Cardiac Diagnostics will resume at South Tipp General Hospital on Monday 5th March as normal.

Elective surgery will also resume as normal, while visiting restrictions have also been removed – but the public are asked to keep visitors to immediate family if possible.

Maria Barry is General Manager of South Tipperary General Hospital…