High numbers at UHL Emergency Department

The number of people presenting to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick has been increasing steadily in recent days.

In the 24 hour period up to 8 o’clock this morning 215 people attend the ED in the Dooradoyle facility.

The previous 24 hour period saw 232 cases being dealt with – this compares with an average of 195 daily attendances through last year.

As a result of this increase in numbers the UL Hospitals Group is reminding members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the ED.

According to the HSE there were 35 admitted patients in the ED waiting for a bed. In addition there were a further 23 patients in our two assessment units waiting for admission. A total of 8 of these patients were on trolleys on corridors between these three locations.

The UL Hospitals group is pointing out to people in North Tipp that the Nenagh Injury Unit is open from 8am to 8pm each day which would ease pressure on UHL.

Members of the public with a less serious illness can contact their GP or out of hours GP service.