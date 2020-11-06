High Court settlement to impact on Tipp victims of faulty swine flu jab

There’s some welcome news for at least four Tipperary families this week.

They are among at up to 80 people who were given a faulty batch of swine flu vaccine some years ago which resulted in them developing the sleep disorder narcolepsy.

A case taken on behalf of a 15 year old County Meath boy has been settled in the High Court which paves the way for other to settle their cases with the State without having to go to court.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the court ruling will come as a relief.

“I think what’s important to note is that none of the families that you hear coming forward are against vaccinations in principle – it was just unfortunate that this was a faulty batch in their case of the swine flu vaccine that their children received.”

“Myself and Deputy Jackie Cahill would have met some of the families here in Tipperary – all they wanted was just to make sure that there was funding there to support their children going forward.”