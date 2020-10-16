Healy: Covid can’t be used as an excuse for lack of hospital services

The government is accused of using Covid-19 as an excuse for not providing adequate facilities at South Tipp General Hospital.

Former TD and member of the Save Our Acute Hospital Services Committee Seamus Healy says there is an urgent need for a separate waiting area for those presenting with mental health issues at the Clonmel hospital.

The Minister with responsibility for Mental Health – Mary Butler – said Covid is having an impact on providing a direct route to the existing assessment route rather than having to wait in the A&E Department.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Seamus Healy said this was needed long before the pandemic.

“Covid is being used to explain or deflect a number of issues in the times that are in it.”

“But we’ve been looking for this separate waiting area for quite some time together with other organisations like Tipperary Fight for Mental Health Services, the River Suir Suicide Patrol and many others but it hasn’t been provided.”