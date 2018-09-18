Healthy Tipperary strategy launched in Thurles

Minister for State for the Promotion of Health, Catherine Byrne, launched the Healthy Tipperary strategy in Thurles yesterday afternoon.

The three year project aims to provide a framework for the delivery of a healthier Tipperary by the year 2020.

It will see the local authority working in conjunction with the HSE and several health related agencies with the intention of improving health services across the Premier.

Minister Byrne highlighted how this new strategy would offer an avenue of inclusion for those who may have experienced exclusion due to health limitations