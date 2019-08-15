Health services in Clonmel set to be improved

The HSE has unveiled plans to improve health services in Tipperary.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a significant development in Clonmel.

A new Community Nursing and Residential Care Unit is being proposed for Clonmel.

The plans from the Health Service Executive are for a site fronting onto the Western Road and Glenconnor Road in the south Tipp town.

With a floor area of over 4,400 square metres the two storey building would comprise 50 en-suite bedrooms along with dining rooms and kitchenettes.

Other facilities include day rooms, sun rooms, activity rooms, a treatment room and a hairdresser room.

A resident’s area with a family overnight room is also part of the proposal along with internal courtyards and first floor terrace spaces.

Access to the site would be from a 4-arm roundabout on Glenconnor Road.

A decision from the planning authority is due in early November.