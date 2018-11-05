Health Minister Simon Harris to visit Tipperary

The Minister will be in the North of the county to officially open the UL Hospitals Cataract Centre at Nenagh Hospital.

The hospital has been chosen to lead efforts to tackle the growing waiting lists in ophthalmology across the country.

One of the key reasons Nenagh was chosen is because of its central location.

There is a huge backlog for cataract surgery across Tipperary and it’s understood that the aim is to clear the backlog in the county and the Mid West before the hospital becomes the base for surgery across the country.

Today’s event will see Minister for Health Simon Harris unveil the facility – other speakers include Graham Knowles, Chair of the UL Hospitals Group Board, and Professor Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group.

The event gets underway at 11:30 this morning.