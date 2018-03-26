Health Minister reveals ambitious plans for Cashel

The Health Minister Simon Harris says that Cashel has a big role to play in the future of health care in Tipperary.

The Minister was speaking on a visit to the county over the weekend for the Young Fine Gael conference in Ballykisteen.

Commenting on the planned modular unit for South Tipp General in Clonmel, Simon Harris said he is confident that it is still on track to be opened later this year.

But he also said that he has plans for Cashel Hospital to play a bigger role.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the Health Minister said that funding has been approved for Cashel already with a view to utilising the facility in an effort to ease hospital overcrowding: