Harrold: Contact your GP if you’re worried about your health

Don’t be afraid to contact your GP if you’re worried about anxiety or depression.

That’s the message from Nenagh doctor Pat Harrold who says GPs are only a phone call away.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said if you’re worried about visiting the practice then a virtual consultation can be carried out.

“We can do an awful lot without bringing you in if you’re nervous about going out. We can do an awful lot over the phone with virtual consultations.”

“Don’t be sitting on things that worry you – just run it by us.”

“There’s more out there than Covid – we can do an awful lot with depression and anxiety. Just reach out if you’re feeling that bad.”