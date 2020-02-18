Harmful bacteria found at Clonmel holy well

It’s transpired two people contracted a strand of E. Coli after drinking the water from a local sacred site.

Tipp FM revealed yesterday that permanent warning signs had been erected at St Patrick’s Well in Clonmel, telling people not to drink from the spring.

Tipperary County Council say they had no choice but to warn people after a potentially harmful bacteria, coliform, was found in the water.

Two people had presented with a disease called Verocytotoxigenic Escherichia Coli, or VTEC, which is a form of E. Coli.

It presents symptoms similar to that of food-poisoning.

Speaking to Tipp FM news today, Senior Engineer in Water Services, Denis Holland says the HSE contacted them on the 29th of January.

A statement from the council states that the water from the well was tested on 10 February 2020 and gave a result of 9 Total Coliform/100ml and 0 Ecoli/100ml.

The relevant limit for Total Coliform is 0/100ml Coliform, which was exceeded in the sample tested on 10 February 2020.

The statement goes on to say: “The wording on the signage is currently being reviewed. However, the signage is likely to remain indefinitely.

“The water from St. Patrick’s Well is not monitored by the Council as it is not a source of drinking water and is not treated or disinfected. However, it was tested on this occasion in response to the queries raised and outlined above.

“It is not intended to continue monitoring the water from the Well as it is a non-treated source and results only indicate what the quality of the water is at the particular time of sampling.”