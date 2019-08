A recent survey found 54 percent of Tipperary GP surgeries are at maximum capacity

The survey also found that almost half of doctors’ surgeries nationwide are turning away new patients due to capacity issues.

A survey of 336 GP practices over the past month found that 148 or 44 per cent are operating at full capacity.

80-100 percent of clinics in Laois, Carlow and Longford were found to be operating at full capacity.

While 75 percent of GP’s in Kilkenny are at full capacity.