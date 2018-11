The government is being urged to admit it made a mistake and reopen the emergency departments at Nenagh and Ennis General Hospitals.

This winter is expected to be the worst on record in terms of the number of people on trolleys and alarm has been expressed that University Hospital Limerick won’t cope.

It regularly tops the list for ED overcrowding and Cllr Seamie Morris says the temporary reopening of Nenagh and Ennis would help prevent a possible catastrophe