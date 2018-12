A Tipperary TD has warned the Health Minister and the HSE to keep their hands off St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir.

Rumours had been circulating that the HSE had been giving consideration to closing the health care facility.

Deputy Mattie McGrath raised the issue in the Dáil but was reassured by Minister of State Catherine Byrne that the rumours were just that.

He says it’s a vitally important facility in the area.