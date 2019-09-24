Government accused of not supporting Tipp mental health services

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of Clonmel next weekend calling for improved mental health supports.

Despite the best efforts of the likes of Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services group the situation in the Premier County is at crisis point.

This weekends rally in Clonmel is the second to be held in the town in a bid to highlight the lack of mental health services in the area – the last one saw over a thousand people turn out in June of 2018.

However those behind Saturday’s event say nothing has changed in the intervening time.

Maurice Cagney of Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services group spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier.

Clonmel based Fr Michael Toomey has praised the efforts of the many voluntary groups both nationally and locally who provide help for those coping with mental health issues.

However he says the only ones not playing their part is the Government.

People are asked to gather for Saturday’s awareness march at the Main Guard in Clonmel at 2.30pm.