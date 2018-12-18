Give the gift of life this Christmas

The blood transfusion service will be holding a clinic at the Park Hotel in Clonmel from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 each day until Thursday.

Christmas is often a difficult time to maintain blood supplies for the IBTS.

Maureen Gil-Emerson is donor manager with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

The Irish Blood Transfusion service tries to maintain a seven day supply of blood year round, but the service is currently operating with a six day supply.

Maureen Gil-Emerson says giving a blood donation can be the gift of life.