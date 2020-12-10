Future of Dean Maxwell unit to be discussed next week

The Health Minister is to meet with Tipperary Oireachtas members next week to discuss the future of Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea.

Locals are concerned about the potential phasing out of long stay services there, and junior Health Minister Mary Butler told the Dáil in October that the HSE intends to move the emphasis of Dean Maxwell from long-stay care to short-stay care.

She also said it’s intended this will take place over a number of years.

Deputy Michael Lowry has informed Tipp FM that local Oireachtas members will discuss the future of the facility with Minister Stephen Donnelly next Tuesday evening.