Future of Dean Maxwell Home to be raised with the Tánaiste

A deputation from Tipperary County Council is due to meet with the Tánaiste in the coming weeks, with the future of the Dean Maxwell Home in Roscrea set to be high on the agenda.

The future of the facility remains uncertain after a letter sent by the Private Secretary to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly indicated that all long term residential care will be moved.

The letter suggests that all people requiring such care in a community nursing home setting who are from Roscrea and the surrounding district will have to go to Nenagh.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Smith says there are serious concerns about what the HSE intentions are for the facility.

“I will be leading a deputation to meet with the Tánaiste in relation to a number of concerns in Tipperary and this will be one very much for me – I will be asking him to commit to carry out a feasibility study in Roscrea.”

“I think if we can get that first then we can see what are the alternatives because I believe this is the one that can happen.”