Fundraiser for C-Saw

People are being asked to support an ultra-marathon taking place this weekend in aid of C-Saw in Tipperary.

Five people will each be running over 50 kilometres in various locations.

They had planned on running the length of the Suir Blueway from Cahir to Carrick but Covid restrictions have put paid to that.

PJ Meehan outlined the plan for the weekend on Tipp Today earlier.

“We’re supposed to be setting off at 8 o’clock in the morning.2

“Now we’re all slightly different – Tom and I are going to run in Ballingarry at 8, we have Eoin then who is going to start in Clonmel on Sunday at 9 and Mick in Carlow at 9 tomorrow.”

“We might have to delay things by an hour or two depending on the weather but we’ll definitely be in the field in Ballingarry tomorrow at 8am.”

The GoFundMe page can be accessed here