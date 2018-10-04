Funding confirmed for modular unit in Limerick hospital

The Health Minister says funding will be put in place for a 60 bed modular unit at University Hospital Limerick in a bid to tackle the overcrowding crisis.

The Dooradoyle hospital – which serves patients from North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick – regularly tops the daily Trolley Watch list from the INMO.

Labour Health Spokesperson and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly raised the issue with Minister Simon Harris at the Health Committee.

He says the commitment from the Health Minister that funding will be forthcoming will boost hospital management efforts to tackle the problem.