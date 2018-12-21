More funding for Clogheen Hospital

The HSE has this week approved significant additional funding for the completion of works at St Theresa’s Hospital in Clogheen.

Work is already underway on a €500,000 refurbishment of the building which was constructed in 1926.

A further €800,000 has been approved by the Health Service Executive for further expansion at the hospital.

Acting Director of Nursing Ann Walsh says local fundraising and donations has played a huge part in the current works.

The works should be completed by the end of next year.

Ann Walsh says it will be of benefit to patients and staff alike.