Fight for St Brigid’s hits the road again

A hospital bed will be pushed to Dublin this week by a Carrick-on-Suir activist who’s continuing the fight to retain services at St Brigid’s Hospital.

There remains a lot of anger in the town about the HSE’s decision to replace the palliative and respite care services there with a unit for Chronic Disease Management.

Catherine Foley pushed a hospital bed from Clonmel to Carrick last year to highlight the need for services to be retained.

Today she will start the push to Dublin with Kilkenny the target on the opening day.