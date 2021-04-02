“Feel Good Project” rolled out in Tipperary

Signage has been erected in many Tipperary towns this week as part of the ‘Feel Good Project’.

Meath Senator Sharon Keoghan has linked up with independent councillors across the country to get these signs of hope placed in busy town centres.

Roscrea, Tipp Town and Nenagh are among the towns to see the signage installed.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says they were delighted to link up with local mental health organisation CARMHA to have the signs erected on Pearse Street.

“It’s part of a feel good project where Senator Sharon Keoghan has contacted a number of independent councillors asking if we wanted to get involved in the project. Very simply it’s putting up a few posters around the town. Brightly coloured with messages of faith and hope. Messages that have given people a little bit of hope when there’s a lot of darkness around us at the moment.”