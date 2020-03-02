February figures show major increase in hospital overcrowding

Overcrowding at both University Hospital Limerick and South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel were at their highest ever for February last month.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation almost 10,500 people were treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country last month.

1,286 patients who were admitted to UHL last month were left without a bed.

This is a 32% increase on the figures for February 2019 making it the worst affected medical facility in the country.

There was an event bigger jump at South Tipp General in Clonmel – it was up nearly 56% year on year to 653.

Staff at Nenagh General dealt with 22 patients on trolleys last month – up from 10 for the same time last year.

Nationally there was 23 % increase on February last year, up from 8,515 to 10,446.

Today there are 488 patients on trolleys, with University Hospital Limerick once again topping the list at 59 while 15 people admitted to South Tipp General are without a bed today.