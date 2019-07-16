Fears HSE restructuring may be just another layer of bureaucracy

Plans by the Health Minister to scrap the overarching HSE and replace with regional health boards have been given a cautious welcome by some health campaigners here in Tipperary.

As part of Slaintecare Simon Harris will seek permission from Cabinet today to make drastic changes to the existing health service.

It comes as the HSE faces yet another controversy.

Tipperary Independent TD Seamus Healy fears the new plan might be just adding another bureaucratic layer but could work if mirrored on the old health boards.