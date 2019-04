There are concerns that a long-term stay facility in Roscrea is being wound down.

The Dean Maxwell Home, which offers residential care in the town, will no longer be able take long term stays after 2021.

A HIQA report found that some of the room sizes no longer meet the requirements.

A public meeting on the issue is being held this evening at 8pm in the Muintir na Tire Hall in Roscrea.

Chairperson of the Roscrea Community Development Council, John Lupton explains why it’s important.