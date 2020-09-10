Events taking place locally to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

A balloon release in Tipperary Town is among the events planned to mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2020.

The theme of this year’s global event is ‘Working together to prevent suicide.”

Mental health issues among the Traveller Community locally is also being highlighted today.

A balloon release will take place this afternoon in Tipperary Town by the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project, while the Clonmel Traveller Healthcare Project is asking people to light a candle at 8pm in memory of a loved one lost and for the survivors of suicide.