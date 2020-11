People are being asked to light a candle in their homes this evening as a symbol of hope on the 30th anniversary of South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The charity, based on The Quay in Clonmel, will be lighting candles in their own office at 6pm, and the people of Tipperary are being asked to do likewise in memory of a loved one.

They’re thanking the public for their support since being established in 1990.