End in sight for West Tipp boil water notice

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has described a situation for over 80 homes in the county as bordering on third world conditions.

The homes in the Golden/Kilfeacle area have been without safe water for over a year, however an end is in sight.

Irish Water had been carrying out work in the area but a delay in these has left the families in these homes subject to a Boil Water Notice.

This left the families without safe drinking water and also effected water pressure in the area.

There was one publicised case of a nurse who was unable to wash her uniforms as the water pressure was too low to operate her washing machine

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry brought this issue to the Dáil last month and described the situation as an absolute scandal.

In response to this, Irish Water stated that following further work this month, they will consult with the HSE to ensure the water is safe.

Irish water hopes they will be in a position to remove some areas from the Boil Water Notice before the end of the year.