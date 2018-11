People with dementia and their carers are hosting an emergency summit today.

They want funding of €12 million to provide dementia-specific care in Ireland and say last month’s budget made no reference to the condition.

55,000 people in Ireland have dementia, and the number is expected to double over the next 20 years.

58 year old Kathy Ryan from Cashel was diagnosed with dementia 5 years ago.

She says her day-to-day life has totally changed: