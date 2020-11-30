Efforts ongoing to resolve West Tipp water problems

Irish Water says work is continuing to bring a Boil Water Notice in west Tipperary to a long awaited end.

Local Operations Water Lead for Tipperary Duane O’Brien said that removing around 100 final customers from the notice in the Golden/Kilfeacle area is proving tricky.

These customers have been under the Boil Water Notice for over a year.

Speaking during Water Appreciation Week, Duane O’Brien offered this update on the situation in Golden and Kilfeacle.

“It has been more tricky trying to maintain good water quality. We have been flushing and making network modifications and we have been able to lift most of the customers off that boil water notice.”

“But it has been quite challenging and we’re working actively to try to remove the remaining 100 or so properties on that.”