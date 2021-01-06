Efforts continue to retain services at Carrick hospital

Legal advice is being sought in Carrick-on-Suir to relation to services at St. Brigid’s Hospital.

The facility was set aside to be used as a COVID step down facility last year however it has been seldom used.

Late last year the HSE announced that the hospital would no longer be used for respite or palliative care service.

Yesterday, pictures were released on social media showing items in the hospital, from chairs to toasters, labelled with names of other facilities, suggesting where they might be transferred to.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Councillor David Dunne says a solicitor has been called in to try prevent anything leaving the hospital.

“When we got the news we panicked because we know if anything goes out of the hospital it’s going to weaken our campaign.”

“So we’re engaging a solicitor as of this morning and we’re going to try serve and injunction to stop the HSE from taking anything from St Brigid’s Hospital.”