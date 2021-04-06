Efforts continue to resolve Borrisokane water issue

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a cryptosporidium detection which has forced a Boil Water Notice in north Tipperary.

Households on the Borrisokane Public Water Supply Scheme learned of the notice last Thursday after the parasite was detected in the drinking water.

Over 1,700 people are affected around the town, as well as in areas including Ballingarry, Aglish and Carrigahorig.

Irish Water say that cryptosporidium results are still being analysed in order to assess what needs to be done to lift the notice.

The utility say they’ll be working with the HSE to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so.