Efforts continue to resolve Borrisokane boil water notice

There’s no timeline at the moment for when a Boil Water Notice affecting over 1,700 people in north Tipperary will be lifted.

Residents affected by the Borrisokane Public Water Supply, which takes in areas including Carrigahorig, Aglish and Ballingarry, have been under the notice since yesterday evening.

It follows the detection of the parasite cryptosporidium in the water during a drinking test of the supply.

Duane O’Brien from Irish Water Operations says investigations are continuing at the moment.

It’s not uncommon – cryptosporidium is a parasite found in human and animal waste. If swallowed it can cause diarrhoea and stomach upset.”

“It’s generally removed from water treatment plants with a detailed treatment process but it is resistant to chlorine so we are looking at the other options available to us.”