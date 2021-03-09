Over €6,000 raised through Borrisoleigh fundraiser

A Borrisoleigh man has succeeded in a novel 48-hour running fundraiser over the weekend.

Philip Rabbitte ran four miles every four hours across the 48 hour time period at Borris-Ileigh’s GAA grounds between the early hours of Friday and Sunday mornings.

His efforts to raise money for Croí Heart and Stroke Charity have already generated over €6,000 through GoFundMe.

He took on the challenge in appreciation of the charity’s support for the family of Cahir’s Tomás Kelly – the nephew of Philip’s wife.

Philip has been explaining the pattern of the weekend fundraiser.

“You lose 36 or 37 minutes doing the run and at that stage you have 3 hours 20 minutes before you start your next run.”

“So you’ve got to get home and obviously shower & change, have a little bit of food and that really leaves you only 2 hours to get some rest and recovery because you need to be up 30 minutes before your next run and start doing some activation and some movement work and just getting the body ready to run again.”

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/croi-heart-and-stroke?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer