Drugs the major scourge of Carrick on Suir

Open dealing and drug abuse in Carrick on Suir is a scourge on the town.

That’s according to a local community activist – who’s part of a group aiming to tackle the problems with drugs and anti social behaviour in the area.

They are set to hold a second public meeting this evening in St Nicholas’ Church at 7pm, following the success of their first where over 200 people attended.

Community Activist Eddie Reade is centrally involved in this push to clean up Carrick.

He says the number of deaths from drugs will only rise if something isn’t done…