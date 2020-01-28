Drive to upgrade Clonmel defibrillators

A voluntary group which fundraised to provide defibrillators in Clonmel is seeking support to raise funds to upgrade the units.

A total of 17 AEDS are in place at various locations in the town thanks to the efforts of the Clonmel Heartsafe – however many of these are coming to the end of their working life.

The group also trained people in the use of the defibrillators though new recruits are needed.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Andrew Laste from Clonmel Heartsafe said they are looking at making some changes.