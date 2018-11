The waiting lists facing sick children have been described by a Tipperary TD as wholly unacceptable.

Deputy Alan Kelly has called on Health Minister Simon Harris to come before the Dáil to explain the cause of these waiting lists and his plan to address the issue.

The list of children waiting more than 18 months has grown from 505 to over 10,000 during Minister Harris’ tenure.

Some waiting a year and a half to see a specialist, something Deputy Kelly describes as unacceptable…